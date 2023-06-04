Ani-Gamers Podcast #180 – Tomie

Evan and David review Tomie , the manga that started Junji Ito’s career as one of the most famous horror artists in the world. We confront the original girlboss and become gaslit into believing that Tomie is a nice girl who is simply misunderstood. Topics include: the Evan Minto Disclaimer Corner, the internal logic of Tomie’s funky ruleset, and Junji Ito’s day job before comics.

Show Notes