Ani-Gamers Podcast #179 – Cave Story

Fulfilling a Patreon Golden Ticket request from Jums, Evan reviews Daisuke “Pixel” Amaya’s famous indie action-platformer Cave Story, with a lot of help from Cave Story fan David. Topics include: being a little guy, gamefeel, and Undertale vindication.
Show Notes
- Opening/Ending Song: “Blues Machine” by Scott Gratton
- Episode edited by Evan Minto.
- The Review: Cave Story
- Name drops: Pixel, Nicalis, Undertale
