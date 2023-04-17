Skip to main content

Ani-Gamers Podcast #179 – Cave Story

Screenshot of Cave Story+.

Fulfilling a Patreon Golden Ticket request from Jums, Evan reviews Daisuke “Pixel” Amaya’s famous indie action-platformer Cave Story, with a lot of help from Cave Story fan David. Topics include: being a little guy, gamefeel, and Undertale vindication.

Show Notes

