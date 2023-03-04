Ani-Gamers Podcast #178 – Quicksave: Pokémon Sucks and Very Sucks

Evan and David sit down to chat about the latest anime and games they’ve been checking out in another Quicksave episode! We cover Pokémon, Bocchi the Rock, Stardew Valley, and Citizen Sleeper. Topics include: Nintendo finally admits Pokémon is bad, melting guitarists, and inventing the Torment Nexus. Note: As mentioned in the episode, future episodes will be moving to a monthly schedule!
Runtime:
Show Notes
- Opening/Ending Song: “Blues Machine” by Scott Gratton
- Episode edited by Evan Minto.
- The Queue
- David is playing Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
- Evan is playing Stardew Valley.
- David is watching Bocchi the Rock.
- Evan is playing Citizen Sleeper.
