Ani-Gamers Podcast #178 – Quicksave: Pokémon Sucks and Very Sucks

By

Evan and David sit down to chat about the latest anime and games they’ve been checking out in another Quicksave episode! We cover Pokémon, Bocchi the Rock, Stardew Valley, and Citizen Sleeper. Topics include: Nintendo finally admits Pokémon is bad, melting guitarists, and inventing the Torment Nexus. Note: As mentioned in the episode, future episodes will be moving to a monthly schedule!

Show Notes

