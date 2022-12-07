Ani-Gamers Podcast #177 – Cyberpunk: Edgerunners with Callum May

Callum May from The Canipa Effect YouTube channel joins Evan and David to review the latest anime series from Studio Trigger, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. We discuss its connection to the original tabletop game and the infamous video game Cyberpunk 2077, the incredible production work from Trigger’s staff, and much more. Topics include: resurrecting dead protagonists, Crank, and the violence and the banging (both of which are well represented in this show).
Runtime:
Show Notes
- Opening/Ending Song: “Blues Machine” by Scott Gratton
- Episode edited by Evan Minto.
- The Review: Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Namedrops: Studio Trigger, Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red, The Witcher, Mike Pondsmith, Hiroyuki Imaishi, Yoh Yoshinari, Shigeto Koyama, Kai Ikarashi, Kazuki Nakashima, Bihou, Masanobu Nomura, Kill la Kill, Promare, Little Witch Academia, Space Patrol Luluco, BNA, Crank.
- Twitter: Evan, David, Callum, Ani-Gamers
- Watch Callum’s YouTube channel, The Canipa Effect!
- Evan writes for Anime News Network
- Subscribe to Evan’s digital manga service Azuki.