Ani-Gamers Podcast #176 – Deathloop

By
Julianna, a young black woman, and Colt, a black man, pointing guns and superpowers at each other.

Evan and David return from a little unplanned hiatus with a review of Arkane Lyon's 2021 first-person shooter Deathloop! Topics include: FPS with powers, fucked up little guys, and killing rich assholes is fun (in Minecraft).

