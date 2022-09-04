Skip to main content

Ani-Gamers Podcast #175 – Quicksave: Studio Trigger News and More

Evan and David are back on the mic with a Quicksave show covering a bunch of anime news plus two games they’ve been playing! First up is a recap of the anime cons Evan attended this summer, then news about two new Studio Trigger projects coming soon: Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt and Delicious in Dungeon. Then, of course, the boys cover the big news about Crunchyroll buying RightStuf before talking about their games: Final Fantasy XIII and the indie roguelike Noita. Topics include: Gainax is definitely real, fans win, and waiting for paint to dry.

Show Notes

  • Opening/Ending Song: “Blues Machine” by Scott Gratton
  • Episode edited by Evan Minto.
  • The News
    • Evan went to anime cons: Anime Expo, Otakon, and Crunchyroll Expo
    • Studio Trigger is making more Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt
    • Studio Trigger is animating Delicious in Dungeon by Ryoko Kui
    • Crunchyroll bought RightStuf
  • The Queue
    • Evan is playing Noita
    • David is playing Final Fantasy XIII
  • Twitter: Evan, David, Ani-Gamers
  • Evan writes for Anime News Network
  • Subscribe to Evan’s digital manga service Azuki and check out their new exclusive series, Hikaru in the Light!
