Ani-Gamers Podcast #175 – Quicksave: Studio Trigger News and More

Evan and David are back on the mic with a Quicksave show covering a bunch of anime news plus two games they’ve been playing! First up is a recap of the anime cons Evan attended this summer, then news about two new Studio Trigger projects coming soon: Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt and Delicious in Dungeon. Then, of course, the boys cover the big news about Crunchyroll buying RightStuf before talking about their games: Final Fantasy XIII and the indie roguelike Noita. Topics include: Gainax is definitely real, fans win, and waiting for paint to dry.
- The News
- Evan went to anime cons: Anime Expo, Otakon, and Crunchyroll Expo
- Studio Trigger is making more Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt
- Studio Trigger is animating Delicious in Dungeon by Ryoko Kui
- Crunchyroll bought RightStuf
- The Queue
- Evan is playing Noita
- David is playing Final Fantasy XIII
