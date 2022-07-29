Skip to main content

Ani-Gamers Podcast #174 – Steam Deck and Vampire Survivors

By
A person playing Vampire Survivors on their Steam Deck. It’s a 2-D top-down action game.

It’s a double header this episode as Evan and our editor Patrick Sutton (subbing in for David) review the Steam Deck and the only game they’re playing on it: the addictive casual roguelike Vampire Survivors. Topics include: buying games you’ll never play, falling asleep mid-run, and knockoff Queen songs.

Thank you to Patrick for editing this episode.

Runtime: 

Direct Download

RSS Feed

iTunes

Spotify

Stitcher

Google Music

Send us Feedback!

Support us on Patreon!

Join our Discord server!

More episodes

Show Notes

blog comments powered by Disqus
-->