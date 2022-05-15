Skip to main content

Ani-Gamers Podcast #172 – Elden Ring with Kyle Cardine

By
Ranni the Witch from Elden Ring. She’s blue and has a huge hat.

In celebration of Elden Ring’s massive mainstream success, David records his first-ever full-length podcast review of a From Software title, featuring returning guest Kyle Cardine of Crunchyroll News! Topics include: George Rest & Relaxation Martin, the most fucked up little guy, and the Dark Souls of high school.

