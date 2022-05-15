Ani-Gamers Podcast #172 – Elden Ring with Kyle Cardine

In celebration of Elden Ring’s massive mainstream success, David records his first-ever full-length podcast review of a From Software title, featuring returning guest Kyle Cardine of Crunchyroll News! Topics include: George Rest & Relaxation Martin, the most fucked up little guy, and the Dark Souls of high school.
Show Notes
- Opening/Ending Song: “Blues Machine” by Scott Gratton
- Episode edited by Evan Minto.
- The Review: Elden Ring
- Namedrops: From Software, Hidetaka Miyazaki, George R. R. Martin, A Song of Ice and Fire, Game of Thrones, Demon’s Souls, Dark Souls, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Bloodborne, Armored Core, Berserk
- Kyle is a Managing Editor at Crunchyroll News.
- Evan writes for Anime News Network. Read his reporting on anime dub unionization efforts!
- David writes for Otaku USA Magazine.
- David is streaming video games every Saturday night on Twitch.
