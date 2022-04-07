Ani-Gamers Podcast #171 – Quicksave: Double-Jumping Horse

It’s another Quicksave episode as Evan and David cover all the news they missed about Gran Turismo, the Advance Wars delay, Dragalia Lost shutting down, Activision Blizzard lawsuits, Crunchyroll and FUNimation’s merger, and more. Then David gets to rave about Elden Ring while Evan rolls his eyes and Evan gets to rave about Outer Wilds: Echoes of the Eye while David rolls his eyes. Finally, the boys come together to talk about how great Yoshi’s Island is. Topics include: capitalist fans win, getting isekai’d to a world with better FromSoft games, and Yoshi noises.
Runtime:
Show Notes
- Opening/Ending Song: “Blues Machine” by Scott Gratton
- Episode edited by Evan Minto.
- The News
- Gran Turismo 7 patched in extra microtransation stuff after release
- Advance Wars delayed due to Ukraine invasion
- Dragalia Lost is ending this summer
- New lawsuit against Activision Blizzard for harassment and sexism
- FUNimation is getting rolled into Crunchyroll
- HIDIVE titles are getting pulled from Crunchyroll
- New simulcasts won't have free episodes on Crunchyroll
- The Queue
- David is playing Elden Ring.
- Evan is playing Outer Wilds: Echoes of the Eye.
- Evan is playing Yoshi’s Island.
- Twitter: Evan, David, Ani-Gamers
- Evan writes for Anime News Network. Read his reporting on anime dub unionization efforts!
- David writes for Otaku USA Magazine.
- David is streaming video games every Saturday night on Twitch.
- Subscribe to Evan’s digital manga service Azuki.