Skip to main content

Ani-Gamers Podcast #169 – Best of 2021

By
Asuka, Shinji, and Rei from Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0.

It’s time for our annual Best of 2021 show! Evan and David run down their favorite video games, manga, and anime of last year. We managed to fit this in before March! Topics include: JoJo’s frogs, various kinds of guinea pigs, and farewell to all of anime.

Runtime: 

Direct Download

RSS Feed

iTunes

Spotify

Stitcher

Google Music

Send us Feedback!

Support us on Patreon!

Join our Discord server!

More episodes

Show Notes

blog comments powered by Disqus
-->