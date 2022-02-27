Ani-Gamers Podcast #169 – Best of 2021

It’s time for our annual Best of 2021 show! Evan and David run down their favorite video games, manga, and anime of last year. We managed to fit this in before March! Topics include: JoJo’s frogs, various kinds of guinea pigs, and farewell to all of anime.
Show Notes
- Opening/Ending Song: “Blues Machine” by Scott Gratton
- Video Games
- Loop Hero
- It Takes Two
- Metroid Dread
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Melty Blood Type Lumina
- Manga
- Manga Theater
- Look Back
- Anime
- The Heike Story
- Pui Pui Molcar
- Oddtaxi
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean
- Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0
- Demon Slayer: Mugen Train
