Ani-Gamers Podcast #168 – Quicksave: Fans Keep Winning in 2022

Evan and David are trying out a new show format! These “Quicksave” episodes will feature our news, Queues, and mailbag segments, freeing up our other shows to focus 100% on their respective review or discussion topics. In this episode, the boys talk anime company acquisitions (Sentai Filmworks and RetroCrush), the specter of NFTs haunting the game industry, Final Fantasy XIV disallowing new signups, Wordle, and Girls Frontline. This episode was recorded a few weeks back so the news isn’t totally up to date! FFXIV reopened signups! Wordle got bought by The New York Times! Topics include: fans win, 100% reason to forget the name, and M16-nee-chan.
Thank you to Patrick Sutton for editing this episode!
Show Notes
- Opening/Ending Song: “Blues Machine” by Scott Gratton
- Episode Edited by: Patrick Sutton
- The News
- Sentai Filmworks got bought by AMC Networks!
- And then RetroCrush got bought by Cinedigm!
- All the game companies are obsessed with NFTs and it sucks
- FFXIV stopped allowing new signups
- The Queue
- The Discussion: How do our hosts choose what to recommend for Anime Secret Santa?
- Twitter: Evan, David, Ani-Gamers
- Evan writes for Anime News Network.
- David writes for Otaku USA Magazine.
- David is streaming video games every Saturday night on Twitch.
