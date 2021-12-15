Ani-Gamers Podcast #166 – Jolyne Cujoh, Florida Woman

It’s been a busy holiday season with both hosts narrowly missing the Omicron COVID variant at Anime NYC and picking up lots of games for Black Friday! We discuss both of those, as well as the new JoJo’s part, Stone Ocean, and the 3DS Ocarina of Time port. Topics include: cool games Evan will never get around to playing, what if JoJo was a lady, and Jen Psaki saying anime.
Show Notes
- The News
- Evan and David picked up a bunch of games for Black Friday.
- The Queue
- David watched the first Netflix season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean.
- Evan played The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D on the 3DS.
- The Discussion: Anime NYC 2021
