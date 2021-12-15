Ani-Gamers Podcast #166 – Jolyne Cujoh, Florida Woman

It’s been a busy holiday season with both hosts narrowly missing the Omicron COVID variant at Anime NYC and picking up lots of games for Black Friday! We discuss both of those, as well as the new JoJo’s part, Stone Ocean , and the 3DS Ocarina of Time port. Topics include: cool games Evan will never get around to playing, what if JoJo was a lady, and Jen Psaki saying anime.

Thank you to Patrick Sutton for editing this episode!

Show Notes