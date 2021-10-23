Ani-Gamers Podcast #164 – Necrobarista

Happy Halloween! In celebration of the season, Evan and David review the 2020 indie visual novel Necrobarista , the story of a Melbourne café whose customers include both the living and the dead. Plus some news, including the tragic death of voice actor Chris Ayres (Frieza in Dragon Ball ) and Netflix’s new live-action Cowboy Bebop trailer. Topics include: Australian words for cigarettes, Lives Are Strange, and helmet heads.

NOTE: After releasing this episode we discovered lead artist Ngoc Vu’s allegation that director Kevin Chen failed to pay the full amounts agreed to for her work on the game, including a $10K superannuation. We recommend you consider this if and when purchasing the game.

Show Notes