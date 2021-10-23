Ani-Gamers Podcast #164 – Necrobarista

Happy Halloween! In celebration of the season, Evan and David review the 2020 indie visual novel Necrobarista, the story of a Melbourne café whose customers include both the living and the dead. Plus some news, including the tragic death of voice actor Chris Ayres (Frieza in Dragon Ball) and Netflix’s new live-action Cowboy Bebop trailer. Topics include: Australian words for cigarettes, Lives Are Strange, and helmet heads.
NOTE: After releasing this episode we discovered lead artist Ngoc Vu’s allegation that director Kevin Chen failed to pay the full amounts agreed to for her work on the game, including a $10K superannuation. We recommend you consider this if and when purchasing the game.
- Opening/Ending Song: “Blues Machine” by Scott Gratton
- Episode Edited by: Evan Minto
- The News
- Voice actor Chris Ayres has passed away at age 56.
- Netflix’s live-action Cowboy Bebop has a new trailer out.
- Review: Necrobarista
- Name drops: Saya no Uta, Studio Shaft, Nisioisin, Monogatari, Ned Kelly, Fate, Death Parade, Life Is Strange, Time of Eve.
- Evan mentioned this article about the uncanny valley of culture from the lead writer.
- David mentioned this painting of Ned Kelly.
