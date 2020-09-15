Ani-Gamers Podcast #144 – Blaseball! It's Baseball with an L!

The forbidden book has been opened and the umpire's eyes are glowing red. That's right, it's time to play ball! Former Crunchyroll host Elliot Trinidad (@nameoftheyear) and game designer Cassandra Lugo (@prophet_goddess) join Evan to plodcast about the surrealist virtual splorts betting game-slash-collaborative fiction project Blaseball. Plus a bunch of Nintendo and anime news, entirely too much Gundam talk for a podcast without Pat on it, and Pathologic 2! Topics include: Zelda battle royale games, dropping an asteroid on the Earth is good actually, and flootball.
Show Notes
- Opening/Ending Song: “Blues Machine” by Scott Gratton
- Episode Edited by: Patrick Sutton
- The News
- Crunchyroll is producing a Shenmue anime adaptation.
- Nintendo is releasing a Breath of the Wild prequel, but unfortunately it’s another Hyrule Warriors.
- A bunch of Mario news, including: Super Mario 3D All Stars, a collection of 64, Sunshine, and Galaxy with a weird limited release window; Super Mario Bros. 35, a Tetris 99-esque battle royale game (also limited availability); and a Switch re-release of Super Mario 3D World.
- RightStuf is releasing a fancy Blu-ray box set for The Irresponsible Captain Tylor with a confusing, Kickstarter-style pre-order scheme.
- The Queue
- Cass is playing Pathologic 2.
- Elliot is watching through all of Universal Century Gundam. We talked about Victory, Zeta, Double Zeta, and Char’s Counterattack.
- Evan is watching Gundam Unicorn.
- The Review: Blaseball
- Name drops: The Commissioner, Thomas Dracaena, Wyatt Mason, Nagomi Mcdaniel.
- Twitter: Evan, Elliot, Cass, Ani-Gamers
- Mastodon: Evan, Cass
- Elliot is a Blaseball Historian (check out the wiki), and Groundskeeper for the Blaseball community Discord. Check out the Crunchyroll Anime Academy video he hosted (written by Evan): Basics of Motion.
- Cass makes video games and co-hosts the Anime Is for Jerks podcast.
- Evan writes for Otaku USA Magazine and Anime News Network.
- Evan sometimes updates his side blog Anime Burger Time.