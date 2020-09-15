Ani-Gamers Podcast #144 – Blaseball! It's Baseball with an L!

The forbidden book has been opened and the umpire's eyes are glowing red. That's right, it's time to play ball! Former Crunchyroll host Elliot Trinidad (@nameoftheyear) and game designer Cassandra Lugo (@prophet_goddess) join Evan to plodcast about the surrealist virtual splorts betting game-slash-collaborative fiction project Blaseball . Plus a bunch of Nintendo and anime news, entirely too much Gundam talk for a podcast without Pat on it, and Pathologic 2 ! Topics include: Zelda battle royale games, dropping an asteroid on the Earth is good actually, and flootball.

Show Notes