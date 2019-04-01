Ani-Gamers Podcast #112 – Permadeath and Taxes

David is back on the mic to talk TAX NEWS (specifically the alleged tax evasion of Ufotable’s president) and his secret tryst with Granblue Fantasy. Then Evan talks about his return to The Witcher 3 and his week at the Game Developers Conference, including: game worker unionization; sessions about animation, accessibility, and censorship; and the experimental controllers at Alt.Ctrl.GDC. Topics include: the God Damn Convention, the Dark Souls of LED strips, and bring your own teabags.

