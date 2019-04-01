Ani-Gamers Podcast #112 – Permadeath and Taxes

David is back on the mic to talk TAX NEWS (specifically the alleged tax evasion of Ufotable’s president) and his secret tryst with Granblue Fantasy. Then Evan talks about his return to The Witcher 3 and his week at the Game Developers Conference, including: game worker unionization; sessions about animation, accessibility, and censorship; and the experimental controllers at Alt.Ctrl.GDC. Topics include: the God Damn Convention, the Dark Souls of LED strips, and bring your own teabags.
Show Notes
- Opening/Ending Song: “Blues Machine” by Scott Gratton
- Ufotable president Hikaru Kondo is under investigation for tax evasion.
- David has been playing Granblue Fantasy.
- Evan has been trying to get back into The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.
- Evan attended the Game Developers Convention. Some stuff that got talked about:
- Game Workers Unite
- The animation of God of War and Marvel’s Spider-Man (PS4)
- Accessibility and ethical game design
- Lost Levels
- Alt.Ctrl.GDC
