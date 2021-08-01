Skip to main content

Seasonal Sampler Summer 2021: Sonny Boy, Kageki Shojo!!, Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid, & More

The main cast of Sonny Boy, including a long-haired girl holding a cat, a boy in a tattered school uniform, and smiling short-haired girl.

Evan and Ink recap they shows they watched from last season — Oddtaxi, Megalobox: Nomad, SSSS.Dynazenon, Those Snow White Notes, and Wonder Egg Priority (technically two seasons ago but the finale just aired). Then it’s time for Summer 2021! Shows: Beastars Season 2, Eden, Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop, Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid S, Peach Boy Riverside, The Aquatope on White Sand, Higurashi - SOTSU, RE-MAIN, Life Lessons with Uramichi Onii-sanI, Tsushima, The Duke of Death and His Maid, Kageki Shojo!!, and Sonny Boy.

