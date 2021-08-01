Seasonal Sampler Summer 2021: Sonny Boy, Kageki Shojo!!, Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid, & More

Evan and Ink recap they shows they watched from last season — Oddtaxi , Megalobox: Nomad , SSSS.Dynazenon , Those Snow White Notes , and Wonder Egg Priority (technically two seasons ago but the finale just aired). Then it’s time for Summer 2021! Shows: Beastars Season 2, Eden , Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop , Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid S , Peach Boy Riverside , The Aquatope on White Sand , Higurashi - SOTSU , RE-MAIN , Life Lessons with Uramichi Onii-san , I, Tsushima , The Duke of Death and His Maid , Kageki Shojo!! , and Sonny Boy .

Show Notes