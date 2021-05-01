Seasonal Sampler Spring 2021: To Your Eternity, Oddtaxi, Megalobox: Nomad, and More

Evan and Ink kick off a brand new podcast series, covering the first episode or two of various anime series from the current TV and streaming season. Shows: 86, Battle Athletes, CESTVS The Roman Fighter, Combatants Will Be Dispatched, Fairy Ranmaru, Gloomy the Naughty Grizzly, Highrise Invasion, Joran The Princess of Snow & Blood, Mars Red, Megalobox: Nomad, Oddtaxi, Pretty Boy Detective Club, Shadows House, Those Snow White Notes, Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan, To Your Eternity, Vivy: Fluorite Eyes Song, Zombieland Saga 2.
Runtime:
Show Notes
- Opening/Ending Song: “Dancing & Assuming Consequences (digital edit)” by Llamame La Muerte
- Episode Edited by: Patrick Sutton
- Twitter: Evan, Ink, Ani-Gamers
- Mastodon: Evan
- Evan writes for Anime News Network.
- Evan and Ink have written for Otaku USA Magazine.
- Evan sometimes updates his side blog Anime Burger Time.