Seasonal Sampler Spring 2021: To Your Eternity, Oddtaxi, Megalobox: Nomad, and More

The boy and his wolf from To Your Eternity standing in the snow.

Evan and Ink kick off a brand new podcast series, covering the first episode or two of various anime series from the current TV and streaming season. Shows: 86, Battle Athletes, CESTVS The Roman Fighter, Combatants Will Be Dispatched, Fairy Ranmaru, Gloomy the Naughty Grizzly, Highrise Invasion, Joran The Princess of Snow & Blood, Mars Red, Megalobox: Nomad, Oddtaxi, Pretty Boy Detective Club, Shadows House, Those Snow White Notes, Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan, To Your Eternity, Vivy: Fluorite Eyes Song, Zombieland Saga 2.

