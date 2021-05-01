Seasonal Sampler Spring 2021: To Your Eternity, Oddtaxi, Megalobox: Nomad, and More

Evan and Ink kick off a brand new podcast series, covering the first episode or two of various anime series from the current TV and streaming season. Shows: 86 , Battle Athletes , CESTVS The Roman Fighter , Combatants Will Be Dispatched , Fairy Ranmaru , Gloomy the Naughty Grizzly , Highrise Invasion , Joran The Princess of Snow & Blood , Mars Red , Megalobox: Nomad , Oddtaxi , Pretty Boy Detective Club , Shadows House , Those Snow White Notes , Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan , To Your Eternity , Vivy: Fluorite Eyes Song , Zombieland Saga 2 .

Show Notes