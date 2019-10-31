Oldtaku no Radio #037 – Higurashi When they Cry

There are several reasons why Higurashi When They Cry consistently finds itself on so many must-watch series when October rolls around, but that doesn't mean that it's a show for everyone. Listen in as Jared and Ink are joined by AGP's @QX20XX and Reverse Thieves' Alain Mendez to dig into the origin and makeup of this iconic series about a series of gruesome murders and mysterious disappearances in the small village of Hinamizawa. If you've yet to see the series, there's a spoiler-free section, and if you have seen the series, there's an indulgent, spoilerific section that follows. Enjoy!

