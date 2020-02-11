Skip to main content

Oldtaku no Radio #041 – Weathering With You

Finally, a Shinkai film that makes Children Who Chase Lost Voices look good!

How does Makoto Shinkai twist “boy meets girl” this time? How do Jared and Ink tweak their takes on the auteur's output this time? The answers are as predictable as weathermen are accurate in our most recent episode, and you have a front row seat to Gallagher-style hot takes. (Pro-tip: bring an umbrella for saline showers and vitriol-whipped saliva.)

Warning: this episode is pretty much a spoiler-cast from the get-go (for Weathering With You AND your name.), so don’t press play until you’re ready.

Ready? Go ahead and press play!

Direct Download - RSS Feed - Stitcher - Google Play: Music - iTunes
Send us Feedback! - More episodes

Runtime: 1 hour, 06 min

Show Notes

  • Opening Song: "Return to the Black Star" by Deep Space Destructors
  • 0:00:00 – Weathering With You
  • 44:15 – Questions!
  • Ending Song: "End of the Movie" by Cake (lyrics removed)
  • Contribute to the Ani-Gamers Patreon to get exclusive content and help us keep doing what you love us doing.
  • OnR Sticker logo by AJ Martinson (@ajmartinsson) of Black Market Eagle
  • Twitter: Ani-Gamers, Oldtaku no RadioInk, Jared
  • Ink has also written for Otaku USA Magazine and The Fandom Post as well as talked about bad (and good) sports anime over at the Taiiku Podcast.
  • Jared also writes for The Electrum Edition and has written for Wave Motion Cannon.

