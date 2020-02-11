Oldtaku no Radio #041 – Weathering With You

Finally, a Shinkai film that makes Children Who Chase Lost Voices look good!

How does Makoto Shinkai twist “boy meets girl” this time? How do Jared and Ink tweak their takes on the auteur's output this time? The answers are as predictable as weathermen are accurate in our most recent episode, and you have a front row seat to Gallagher-style hot takes. (Pro-tip: bring an umbrella for saline showers and vitriol-whipped saliva.)

Warning: this episode is pretty much a spoiler-cast from the get-go (for Weathering With You AND your name. ), so don’t press play until you’re ready.

Ready? Go ahead and press play!

Runtime: 1 hour, 06 min