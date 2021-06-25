Oldtaku no Radio # 057 – Thunderbolt Fantasy

Inspired and made possible by the magic of Pili's glove puppetry as well as the bloodthirsty mind of Gen Urobuchi, Thunderbolt Fantasy is a wuxia tale about sword keepers, wandering swordsmen, tricksters, assassins, demons, and just about everything else you could ever want as a fantasy fanatic. Listen in as Jared, Ink, and special guest Grant Jones (of Blade Licking Thieves infamy) discuss what may just be the bloodiest and most elegant puppet theater we have reviewed to date.
Stream Thunderbolt Fantasy on Crunchyroll.
Grant appears on the Blade Licking Thieves podcast and writes for ANN.
Ink has also written for Otaku USA Magazine and The Fandom Post as well as talked about bad (and good) sports anime over at the Taiiku Podcast.
Jared also writes for The Electrum Edition and has written for Wave Motion Cannon.