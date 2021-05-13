Oldtaku no Radio # 056 – Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2199

We’re going way, way, way back to live in the present by talking about something set in the future: Space Battleship Yamato 2199 . Leading us on this journey of appreciation and learning regarding all things Star Blazers are experts Tim Eldred and Dave Merrill. Strap in for a ton of knowledge and quite possibly the fastest “Actually...” ever recorded on this episode about a reboot of a classic show, where it came from, how it’s changed, and why it’s worth watching. And when you’re done listening to all of us gab, take a gander over at CosmoDNA (ourstarblazers.com) for an endless and constantly updated gravity well of Yamato articles, interviews, and more.

Star Blazers Space Battleship Yamato 2199 is streaming on FUNimation.

Purchase Yamato 2199 via Rightstuf, FUNimation, or Amazon.

Runtime: 1 hour, 53 min