Oldtaku no Radio #044 – Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is a gelling of past and present; an awakening; a transition (multiple transitions, really); and a handoff. But this movie, as an experience, is ultimately a visually enthralling, action- and emotionally packed exploration of what being a hero means to self and community and the means by which it takes for that to manifest. Join Jared and Ink as they babble on about the 2018 movie: all it accomplished, all it drew from, and, hopefully, all it will lead to.

Runtime: 1 hour, 16 min

Show Notes Opening Song: "Return to the Black Star" by Deep Space Destructors 0:00:00 – Oldtaku no Radio: Into Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 0:59:17 – Questions Ending Song: "End of the Movie" by Cake (lyrics removed)

Jared's Spider-Man rankings:

1. Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse

2. Spiderman 2

3. Spiderman: Homecoming

4. Spiderman: Far From Home

5. Spiderman 1

6. The Amazing Spider-Man

7. The Amazing Spider-Man 2

8. Spiderman 3