Oldtaku no Radio #044 – Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is a gelling of past and present; an awakening; a transition (multiple transitions, really); and a handoff. But this movie, as an experience, is ultimately a visually enthralling, action- and emotionally packed exploration of what being a hero means to self and community and the means by which it takes for that to manifest. Join Jared and Ink as they babble on about the 2018 movie: all it accomplished, all it drew from, and, hopefully, all it will lead to.

Stream Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse on Netflix or Amazon.
Purchase this piece of art via Amazon (or hopefully other outlets and your local retail stores).

Runtime: 1 hour, 16 min

Show Notes

  • Opening Song: "Return to the Black Star" by Deep Space Destructors
  • 0:00:00 – Oldtaku no Radio: Into Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
  • 0:59:17 – Questions
  • Ending Song: "End of the Movie" by Cake (lyrics removed)

    • Jared's Spider-Man rankings:
    1. Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse
    2. Spiderman 2
    3. Spiderman: Homecoming
    4. Spiderman: Far From Home
    5. Spiderman 1
    6. The Amazing Spider-Man
    7. The Amazing Spider-Man 2
    8. Spiderman 3

