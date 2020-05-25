Oldtaku no Radio #044 – Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is a gelling of past and present; an awakening; a transition (multiple transitions, really); and a handoff. But this movie, as an experience, is ultimately a visually enthralling, action- and emotionally packed exploration of what being a hero means to self and community and the means by which it takes for that to manifest. Join Jared and Ink as they babble on about the 2018 movie: all it accomplished, all it drew from, and, hopefully, all it will lead to.
Stream Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse on Netflix or Amazon.
Purchase this piece of art via Amazon (or hopefully other outlets and your local retail stores).
Runtime: 1 hour, 16 min
Show Notes
Jared's Spider-Man rankings:
1. Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse
2. Spiderman 2
3. Spiderman: Homecoming
4. Spiderman: Far From Home
5. Spiderman 1
6. The Amazing Spider-Man
7. The Amazing Spider-Man 2
8. Spiderman 3