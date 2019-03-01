Skip to main content

Oldtaku no Radio #030 – Record of Lodoss War (OVAs)

By

We're d-elvin' deep into some serious fantasy nerding with The Record of Lodoss War OVAs, which are base on a novel series based on a D&D campaign published in a magazine back in 1986! Joining the party on this, our epic quest, are the goodly gentlemen from All Geeks Considered: Vinnie and Diego! (Ink is definitely the acrobat in this episode.) The Record of Lodoss War OVAS are available via RightStuf and Amazon.

Direct Download - RSS Feed - Stitcher - Google Play: Music - iTunes
Send us Feedback! - More episodes

Runtime: 1 hour, 24 minutes

Show Notes

  • Opening Song: "Transmission" by Cop Shoot Cop X Sending Radio Messages (Principles of Radio - Part One)
  • Ending Song: "A La Mode" by Les Sans Culottes
  • Special Bumper Track: Music by Natentine (natentine.com) Marian Nimra - Big Boss Battle
  • OnR Sticker logo by AJ Martinson (@ajmartinsson) of Black Market Eagle
  • Twitter: Ani-Gamers, Oldtaku no Radio, All Geeks Considered, Vinnie, DiegoInk, Jared
  • Ink has also written for Otaku USA Magazine and The Fandom Post as well as talked about bad (and good) sports anime over at the Taiiku Podcast.
  • Jared also writes for The Electrum Edition and Wave Motion Cannon.

    Filed Under

    blog comments powered by Disqus
    -->