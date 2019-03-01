Oldtaku no Radio #030 – Record of Lodoss War (OVAs)

We're d-elvin' deep into some serious fantasy nerding with The Record of Lodoss War OVAs, which are base on a novel series based on a D&D campaign published in a magazine back in 1986! Joining the party on this, our epic quest, are the goodly gentlemen from All Geeks Considered: Vinnie and Diego! (Ink is definitely the acrobat in this episode.) The Record of Lodoss War OVAS are available via RightStuf and Amazon.

Runtime: 1 hour, 24 minutes