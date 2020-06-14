Oldtaku no Radio #044 – Porco Rosso

Take to the animated skies (and bars and secret beach hideouts and so much more) with Jared and Ink as they talk about Ghibli's 1992 feature, Porco Rosso . Directed by Hayao Miyazaki, this movie depicts a post-WWI man-turned-anthropomorphic pig – a war pilot-turned-deserter/bounty hunter. The movie, while warmly humorous throughout, tackles such issues as identity, war, and fascism. Listen in to find out how (and how effectively)!

Runtime: 40 min