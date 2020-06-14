Skip to main content

Oldtaku no Radio #044 – Porco Rosso

 Porco from Porco Rosso staring at an oil lamp.

Take to the animated skies (and bars and secret beach hideouts and so much more) with Jared and Ink as they talk about Ghibli's 1992 feature, Porco Rosso. Directed by Hayao Miyazaki, this movie depicts a post-WWI man-turned-anthropomorphic pig – a war pilot-turned-deserter/bounty hunter. The movie, while warmly humorous throughout, tackles such issues as identity, war, and fascism. Listen in to find out how (and how effectively)!

Stream Porco Rosso on HBOmax.
Buy the movie via Rightstuff or Amazon.

Runtime: 40 min

Show Notes

  • Opening Song: "Return to the Black Star" by Deep Space Destructors
  • 00:00 – Shout-outs & introductions 
  • 01:15 – Porco Rosso
  • Ending Song: "End of the Movie" by Cake (lyrics removed)
  • Contribute to the Ani-Gamers Patreon to get exclusive content and help us keep doing what you love us doing.
  • OnR Sticker logo by AJ Martinson (@ajmartinsson) of Black Market Eagle
  • Twitter: Ani-Gamers, Oldtaku no RadioInk, Jared, @QX20XX, Alain
  • Ink has also written for Otaku USA Magazine and The Fandom Post as well as talked about bad (and good) sports anime over at the Taiiku Podcast.
  • Jared also writes for The Electrum Edition and has written for Wave Motion Cannon.

    Filed Under

