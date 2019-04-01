Skip to main content

Oldtaku no Radio #031 – PEZ Manga and Denpa Interwiew

We're talking this episode about Hiroyuki Asada's PEZ – a small, full-color manga with big heart, impact, and presentation – published and distributed in the USA by Denpa LLC. For something a little different, we are also excited to be able to talk with the Denpa's Ed Chavez! The interview is a lot longer than the review, but it does also touch on PEZ as well as the stateside manga publishing biz and other fun bits. Make to to lend your ears to all of it!

PEZ is currently available from Denpa via Powell's, Rightstuf, and Amazon.

Direct Download - RSS Feed - Stitcher - Google Play: Music - iTunes
Runtime: 1 hour, 24 minutes min

Show Notes

  • Opening Song: "Transmission" by Cop Shoot Cop X Sending Radio Messages (Principles of Radio - Part One)
  • 0:00:00 – We're talking about a whimsical take on the apocalypse!
  • 0:14:20 – Interview with Denpa Founder/President/CEO/Emperor Ed Chavez!
  • Ending Song: "A La Mode" by Les Sans Culottes
  • Denpa's Website
  • Smashing Pumpkins Tonight, Tonight video
  • OnR Sticker logo by AJ Martinson (@ajmartinsson) of Black Market Eagle
  • Twitter: Denpa LLC, EdAni-Gamers, Oldtaku no RadioInk, Jared
  • Ink has also written for Otaku USA Magazine and The Fandom Post as well as talked about bad (and good) sports anime over at the Taiiku Podcast.
  • Jared also writes for The Electrum Edition and has written for Wave Motion Cannon.

