Oldtaku no Radio #031 – PEZ Manga and Denpa Interwiew

We're talking this episode about Hiroyuki Asada's PEZ – a small, full-color manga with big heart, impact, and presentation – published and distributed in the USA by Denpa LLC. For something a little different, we are also excited to be able to talk with the Denpa's Ed Chavez! The interview is a lot longer than the review, but it does also touch on PEZ as well as the stateside manga publishing biz and other fun bits. Make to to lend your ears to all of it!

PEZ is currently available from Denpa via Powell's, Rightstuf, and Amazon.

Direct Download - RSS Feed - Stitcher - Google Play: Music - iTunes

Send us Feedback! - More episodes

Runtime: 1 hour, 24 minutes min