Oldtaku no Radio #039 – Patlabor (OVAs)

By

It's time again for Anime Secret Santa, and a certain special someone left us one heck of a present to unpack: Patlabor! While we were given the OVAs and movies to review, we had more than enough to talk about with just the OVAs, so we'll get around to the movies on a bonus episode or three. We talk about the OVAs as a collection in general and then get into specifics about each of the six OVAs (counting the two-parter as a single OVA), and the results, knowing the inclinations of the two hosts, may surprise you! Happy holidays to all, and a special thanks to our secret Santa.

Stream the Patlabor OVAs on HIDIVE.
Buy the whole shebang via Sentai or Rightstuff or Amazon.

Runtime: 1 hour, 26 min

Show Notes

  • Opening Song: Theme of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
  • 0:00:00 – General impressions
  • 0:27:10 – Second Unit, Move Out!
  • 0:37:00 – Longshot
  • 0:39:45 – The 450 Million-Year-Old Trap
  • 0:48:45 – L's tragedy
  • 0:53:15 – SV 2's longest day
  • 1:04:15 – SV 2, to the North!
  • 1:10:56 – Questions
  • Ending Song: "End of the Movie" by Cake (lyrics removed)
  Contribute to the Ani-Gamers Patreon to get exclusive content and help us keep doing what you love us doing.
  • OnR Sticker logo by AJ Martinson (@ajmartinsson) of Black Market Eagle
  • Ink has also written for Otaku USA Magazine and The Fandom Post as well as talked about bad (and good) sports anime over at the Taiiku Podcast.
  • Jared also writes for The Electrum Edition and has written for Wave Motion Cannon.

