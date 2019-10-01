Skip to main content

Oldtaku no Radio #036 – Oldtaku no Oddities

If you don't remember MTV back in the '90s, when it was 98% music and 1% Kurt Loder, then you definitely don't remember the other 1% – the ballsy, experimental animated shorts of Liquid Television and the longer, more serial (but not any less weird) shorts of the Oddities animation programming block. Join Jared and Ink as they reflect upon their teenage cartoon obsessions by talking about Liquid Television's Aeon Flux as well as The Head and The Maxx from MTV's Oddities after a fresh rewatch of all three! And to mark our three-year anniversary as a podcasting duo, Jared and Ink reminisce about the past year as well as the two before that. So grateful to have you(r ears). Now press play already!

Runtime: 1 hour, 50 min

Show Notes

  • Opening Song: "Transmission" by Cop Shoot Cop X Sending Radio Messages (Principles of Radio - Part One)
  • 0:00:00 – Oldtaku no Radio anniversary party!
  • Transitory music from Liquid Television intro
  • 0:17:10 – Aeon Flux
  • Transitory music from Oddities outro (Niki Navasio)
  • 0:43:57 – The Head
  • Transitory music from Oddities outro (Niki Navasio)
  • 1:10:50 – The Maxx
  • 1:40:50 – Question!
  • Ending Song: "A La Mode" by Les Sans Culottes
  • OnR Sticker logo by AJ Martinson (@ajmartinsson) of Black Market Eagle
  • Twitter: Ani-Gamers, Oldtaku no RadioInk, Jared
  • Ink has also written for Otaku USA Magazine and The Fandom Post as well as talked about bad (and good) sports anime over at the Taiiku Podcast.
  • Jared also writes for The Electrum Edition and has written for Wave Motion Cannon.

