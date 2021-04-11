Oldtaku no Radio #055 – Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun

What better to follow our episode about a formative sitcom than a genre satire? This month, Jared and Ink focus on Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun, which adapts some of the 4-koma by Izumi Tsubaki. Comedy runs high, and romance can't seem to find a foothold in these tales about a high school mangaka, the girl who adores him, and the loons that surround them.
Stream Monthly Girls’ Nozaki-kun on Crunchyroll (JP), HIDIVE (JP + EN), and Netflix (JP + EN).
Purchase Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun via Sentai Filmworks, Rightstuf, or Amazon.
