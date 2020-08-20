Skip to main content

Oldtaku no Radio #046 – Memories

Memories is a 1995 anthology movie (one feature comprised of multiple vignettes) that showcases directorial efforts of Koji Morimoto (Magnetic Rose), Tensai Okamura (Stink Bomb), and Katsuhiro Otomo (Cannon Fodder). Despite short run times, each of the three stories provides plenty to talk about. Join Jared and Ink and special guest Kory as they discuss the power of deception, art, and farts.

Runtime: 1 hour, 2 min

Show Notes

  • Opening Song: "Return to the Black Star" by Deep Space Destructors
  • 0:00:00 – Generalities!
  • 0:04:15 – Magnetic Rose
  • 0:21:30 – Stink Bomb
  • 0:32:30 – Cannon Fodder
  • 0:48:40 – Questions
  • Ending Song: "End of the Movie" by Cake (lyrics removed)
  • Contribute to the Ani-Gamers Patreon to get exclusive content and help us keep doing what you love us doing.
  • OnR Sticker logo by AJ Martinson (@ajmartinsson) of Black Market Eagle
  • Twitter: Ani-Gamers, Oldtaku no RadioInk, Jared, Kory
  • Ink has also written for Otaku USA Magazine and The Fandom Post as well as talked about bad (and good) sports anime over at the Taiiku Podcast.
  • Jared also writes for The Electrum Edition and has written for Wave Motion Cannon.
  • Kory co-hosts the Taiiku and Manga in your Ears podcasts.

    Filed Under

