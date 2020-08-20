Oldtaku no Radio #046 – Memories

Memories is a 1995 anthology movie (one feature comprised of multiple vignettes) that showcases directorial efforts of Koji Morimoto ( Magnetic Rose ), Tensai Okamura ( Stink Bomb ), and Katsuhiro Otomo ( Cannon Fodder ). Despite short run times, each of the three stories provides plenty to talk about. Join Jared and Ink and special guest Kory as they discuss the power of deception, art, and farts.

