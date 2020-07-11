Skip to main content

Oldtaku no Radio #045 – Lu Over the Wall

Talk about a deep dive! This episode, Jared and Ink talk about Science Saru's original animated movie, Masaaki Yuasa's Lu Over the Wall. This movie centers around a withdrawn Tokyo transfer student who accidentally draws out like-minded, music-making friends as well as a music-seeking mermaid – the local legends about which both scare his fellow port town residents and benefit the town's tourist trade. The animation draws on a surprising range of old-school sources while flashing the Yuaasa style so familiar to Science Saru fans. There's a lot to explore, so jump in; the water's juuuust fine.

Runtime: 1 hour, 10 min

Show Notes

  • Opening Song: "Return to the Black Star" by Deep Space Destructors
  • 0:00:00 – Lu Over the Wall
    • Jared's DMs:
    4:32pm - I LOVE THIS MOVIE SO MUCH AND IM ONLY 9:56 INTO IT!!!!!!
    4:32pm - HOW IS HE SO GOOD
    5:02pm - THERE ARE DOGFISH WHAT IS HAPPENING
    6:17pm - IT'S SO GOOD

  • 0:22:35 – Spoilers
  • 0:33:25 – sources:
  • 0:43:00 – Questions
  • 0:55:25 – In case you’re wondering, it’s a parody of this.
  • Ending Song: "End of the Movie" by Cake (lyrics removed)

