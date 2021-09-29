Oldtaku no Radio # 059 – Lily C.A.T.

Oldtaku no Radio's celebrating Halloween a little early this year with Lily C.A.T. Gather around a campfire or shine a flashlight up towards your chin as Jared and Ink pick apart this 1987 OVA from Hisayuki Toriumi and Studio Pierrot about impostors, aliens, and rot.
Stream the Sub and Dub of Lily C.A.T. via Retro Crush, IMDb, or Amazon Prime.
Runtime: 1 hour, 1 min
Show Notes
