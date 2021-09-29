Oldtaku no Radio # 059 – Lily C.A.T.

Oldtaku no Radio's celebrating Halloween a little early this year with Lily C.A.T. Gather around a campfire or shine a flashlight up towards your chin as Jared and Ink pick apart this 1987 OVA from Hisayuki Toriumi and Studio Pierrot about impostors, aliens, and rot.

Runtime: 1 hour, 1 min