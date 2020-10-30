Oldtaku no Radio #049 – Le Portrait de Petite Cossette

As if 2020 wasn’t scary enough, we’re checking out a vintage 2004, 3-part OAV from Director Akiyuki Simbo and Studio Daume. Le Portrait de Petite Cossette is a gothic romance about a blood pact between a stemware-bound ghost and an aspiring artist who works in his uncle's antique store. As always, the devil’s in the details, which are what we dive into with this Halloween-themed episode.

Direct Download - RSS Feed - Stitcher - Google Play: Music - iTunes

Send us Feedback! - More episodes

Runtime: 55 min