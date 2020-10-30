Skip to main content

Oldtaku no Radio #049 – Le Portrait de Petite Cossette

By

As if 2020 wasn’t scary enough, we’re checking out a vintage 2004, 3-part OAV from Director Akiyuki Simbo and Studio Daume. Le Portrait de Petite Cossette is a gothic romance about a blood pact between a stemware-bound ghost and an aspiring artist who works in his uncle's antique store. As always, the devil’s in the details, which are what we dive into with this Halloween-themed episode.

Runtime: 55 min

Show Notes

  • Opening Song: "Ruff" by eddy
  • 00:00 – Happy Halloween!
  • Transcultural Flow of Demure Aesthetics: Examining Cultural Globalisation through Gothic & Lolita Fashion by Masafumi Monden
  • 43:00 – Questions
  • Ending Song: "Beast but not Least" by XTAKERU

  • OnR Sticker logo by AJ Martinson (@ajmartinsson) of Black Market Eagle
  • Ink has also written for Otaku USA Magazine and The Fandom Post as well as talked about bad (and good) sports anime over at the Taiiku Podcast.
  • Jared also writes for The Electrum Edition and has written for Wave Motion Cannon.

