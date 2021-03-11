Oldtaku no Radio #054 – Kimagure Orange Road

Oldtaku's digging into an '80s classic with the Kimagure Orange Road TV series, which stars an incredible array of talent across the board. Jared and Ink are pleased as punch to welcome back Dawn of the Anime Nostalgia Podcast for some class, in-depth insight, and a whole lot of giggles. Listen in and hear for yourself why this anime, based off of the original manga by Izumi Matsumoto, has been so influential. We mainly talk about the TV series, but there is some discussion of the OVAs and movie as well.

Stream Kimagure Orange Road via RetroCrush and Crunchyroll.

Purchase Kimagure Orange Road via Rightstuf (TV, OVAs and Movie), or Amazon (TV, OVAs + Movie).

Runtime: 2 hours, 32 min