Oldtaku no Radio #054 – Kimagure Orange Road

Oldtaku's digging into an '80s classic with the Kimagure Orange Road TV series, which stars an incredible array of talent across the board. Jared and Ink are pleased as punch to welcome back Dawn of the Anime Nostalgia Podcast for some class, in-depth insight, and a whole lot of giggles. Listen in and hear for yourself why this anime, based off of the original manga by Izumi Matsumoto, has been so influential. We mainly talk about the TV series, but there is some discussion of the OVAs and movie as well.

Stream Kimagure Orange Road via RetroCrush and Crunchyroll.
Purchase Kimagure Orange Road via Rightstuf (TVOVAs and Movie), or Amazon (TV, OVAs + Movie).

Direct Download - RSS Feed - SpotifyStitcher - Google Play: Music - iTunes
Send us Feedback! - More episodes

Runtime: 2 hours, 32 min

Show Notes

  • Opening Song: "Ruff" by eddy
  • 00:00 – Kimagure Orange Road (TV)
  • Read Dawn's 30 Years of Kimagure Orange Road feature on Anime News Network.
  • 01:06:10 – Spoilers!
  • 01:44:00 – Questions
  • Ending Song: "Beast but not Least" by XTAKERU

