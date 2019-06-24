Oldtaku no Radio #033 – Keijo!!!!!!!!

Get ready for Jojo’s Bustzarre Assventures as Jared and Ink talk about the 2016 sports parody Keijo!!!!!!!! by Xebec with special guest Basil from OSMcast. This shonen anime, which adapts a portion of Daichi Sorayomi’s manga (alt title: Hip Whip Girl ), centers around a fictional sport wherein girls in bathing suits do battle atop different floating stages in a pool using nothing except for their butts and boobs. Don’t worry; we haven’t dove off the deep end – there’s quite a bit to muse on and laugh about regarding this amusing series. Listen and find out! Keijo!!!!!!!! can be streamed legally on Crunchyroll.

Runtime: 1 hr, 17 min