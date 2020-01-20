Skip to main content

Oldtaku no Radio #040 – Kase-san and Morning Glories

This episode of Oldtaku no Radio welcomes Erica Friedman for a review of "a story of survival," Kase-san and Morning Glories – both the anime adaptation and the manga! The anime's a short affair about a developing relationship, but there's a lot to learn and love about choices made in its adaptation as well as its source material's publication. Lend us an hour, we'll sell you a love story.

Runtime: 1 hour, 8 min

Show Notes

  • Opening Song: "Return to the Black Star" by Deep Space Destructors
  • 0:00:00 – Kase-san and Morning Glories and so much more!
  • Ozaku’s interview with Takashima
  • 0:50:00 – Questions!
  • Ending Song: "End of the Movie" by Cake (lyrics removed)
  Contribute to the Ani-Gamers Patreon to get exclusive content and help us keep doing what you love us doing.
  OnR Sticker logo by AJ Martinson (@ajmartinsson) of Black Market Eagle
  Twitter: Ani-Gamers, Oldtaku no Radio, EricaInk, Jared
  Erica Friedman produces Ozaku
  Ink has also written for Otaku USA Magazine and The Fandom Post as well as talked about bad (and good) sports anime over at the Taiiku Podcast.
  Jared also writes for The Electrum Edition and has written for Wave Motion Cannon.

