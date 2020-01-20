Oldtaku no Radio #040 – Kase-san and Morning Glories

This episode of Oldtaku no Radio welcomes Erica Friedman for a review of "a story of survival," Kase-san and Morning Glories – both the anime adaptation and the manga! The anime's a short affair about a developing relationship, but there's a lot to learn and love about choices made in its adaptation as well as its source material's publication. Lend us an hour, we'll sell you a love story.

Runtime: 1 hour, 8 min