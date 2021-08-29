Oldtaku no Radio # 058 – Kaiji: Ultimate Survivor

For this episode, Jared and Ink talk about Kaiji - the anime about a hapless loser with a heart of gold (and a gambling problem). This anime from 2007, which adapts part of Nobuyuki Fukumoto's original manga, is competitive gaming like you've never seen before and still stands out visually and thematically among its peers. So listen in and find out all that's to love about the first season of Kaiji !

Stream Kaiji via Crunchyroll.

Purchase Kaiji on BD via Rightstuf, Sentai, or Amazon.

Purchase Kaiji manga via Denpa LLC or Rightstuf.

Direct Download - RSS Feed - Spotify - Stitcher - Google Play: Music - iTunes

Send us Feedback! - More episodes

Runtime: 40 min