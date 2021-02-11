Oldtaku no Radio #053 – The Tale of Princess Kaguya

Eight years and a ton of effort went into this re-telling of an ancient tale about a bamboo cutter who finds a thumb-sized princess inside a bamboo stalk one day. Join Jared and Ink as they discuss The Tale of Princess Kaguya , the final movie directed by the late Isao Takahata of Studio Ghibli, and why this monogatari is still so powerful.

