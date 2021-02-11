Skip to main content

Oldtaku no Radio #053 – The Tale of Princess Kaguya

Eight years and a ton of effort went into this re-telling of an ancient tale about a bamboo cutter who finds a thumb-sized princess inside a bamboo stalk one day. Join Jared and Ink as they discuss The Tale of Princess Kaguya, the final movie directed by the late Isao Takahata of Studio Ghibli, and why this monogatari is still so powerful.

Stream The Tale of Princess Kaguya via HBO Max.
Purchase The Tale of Princess Kaguya via GKidsRightstuf, or Amazon.

Direct Download - RSS Feed - SpotifyStitcher - Google Play: Music - iTunes
Send us Feedback! - More episodes

Runtime: 1 hour, 5 min

Show Notes

  • Opening Song: "Ruff" by eddy
  • 00:00 – The Tale of Princess Kaguya
  • (Stream Folktales from Japan)
  • 44:55 – Questions
  • Ending Song: "Beast but not Least" by XTAKERU

    • Isao Takahata stares at the moon from the rooftop of Studio Ghibli 7.

