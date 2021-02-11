Oldtaku no Radio #053 – The Tale of Princess Kaguya

Eight years and a ton of effort went into this re-telling of an ancient tale about a bamboo cutter who finds a thumb-sized princess inside a bamboo stalk one day. Join Jared and Ink as they discuss The Tale of Princess Kaguya, the final movie directed by the late Isao Takahata of Studio Ghibli, and why this monogatari is still so powerful.
Stream The Tale of Princess Kaguya via HBO Max.
Purchase The Tale of Princess Kaguya via GKids, Rightstuf, or Amazon.
Runtime: 1 hour, 5 min
Show Notes
- Read about the importance and allure of folktales from Ink.
