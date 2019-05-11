Oldtaku no Radio #32 – Girls' Last Tour

Originally meant to accompany our PEZ episode for a grand, post-apocalyptically themed episode, we're talking about the whimsical despair that is Girls' Next Tour ! This anime features Takaharu Ozaki adapting Tsukumizu's manga (which we also discuss! ...briefly) about two friends, Chito and Yuri, exploring the world into which they've been thrust by war and trying their best to survive its fallout. This show is slice-of-moé solemnity at its best ... or worst. You decide. (We just talk.) Spoilers are woven throughout our commentary, so we advise you to check out Girls' Last Tour , currently streaming on HIDIVE, before listening. Although like all good road trip movies, the value of experience lies in the journey and not the destination.

