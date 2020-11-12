Skip to main content

Oldtaku no Radio #050 – Dorohedoro

For Oldtaku no Radio's very first golden ticket request, we're reviewing Q Hayashida's Dorohedoro manga (Volumes 1 & 2) as well as MAPPA's adaptation of the same as directed by Yuichiro Hayashi. Dive deep into za hole with us as we talk lizard men, buff babes, masked sorcerers, and the insanely engaging world that is Dorohedoro.

The Dorohedoro manga (23 volumes) is published in North America by Viz and can be purchased online via their own website or Comixology/Amazon/RightStuf.
The Dorohedoro anime is streaming on Netflix.

Runtime: 1 hour, 13 min

Show Notes

  • Opening Song: "Ruff" by eddy
  • 00:00 – Intro
  • 02:00 – Dragon Ball D(orohedoro)
  • 48:30 – Questions
  • Ending Song: "Beast but not Least" by XTAKERU

  • Contribute to the Ani-Gamers Patreon to get exclusive content and help us keep doing what you love us doing.
  • OnR Sticker logo by AJ Martinson (@ajmartinsson) of Black Market Eagle
  • Twitter: Ani-Gamers, Oldtaku no RadioInk, Jared
  • Ink has also written for Otaku USA Magazine and The Fandom Post as well as talked about bad (and good) sports anime over at the Taiiku Podcast.
  • Jared also writes for The Electrum Edition and has written for Wave Motion Cannon.

