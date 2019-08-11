Oldtaku no Radio #035 – Barakamon

Looking for one of the cutest stories about a tortured artist? Look no further than Barakamon, which focuses on a professional calligrapher (who knew?) who butts heads with the Tokyo art crowd and is sent to live on a remote island to cool his head and refine his art. Doesn’t sound cute? Just wait until you meet the village brat Naru … not to mention an entire cast of characters so charming of course you’ll only find them in fiction. Jared and Ink discus the values of fluff, how they relate to some of the storylines, and more! Barakamon is currently streaming on FUNimation.com.

Direct Download - RSS Feed - Stitcher - Google Play: Music - iTunes

Send us Feedback! - More episodes

Runtime: 52 min