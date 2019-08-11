Skip to main content

Oldtaku no Radio #035 – Barakamon

By

Looking for one of the cutest stories about a tortured artist? Look no further than Barakamon, which focuses on a professional calligrapher (who knew?) who butts heads with the Tokyo art crowd and is sent to live on a remote island to cool his head and refine his art. Doesn’t sound cute? Just wait until you meet the village brat Naru … not to mention an entire cast of characters so charming of course you’ll only find them in fiction. Jared and Ink discus the values of fluff, how they relate to some of the storylines, and more! Barakamon is currently streaming on FUNimation.com.

Direct Download - RSS Feed - Stitcher - Google Play: Music - iTunes
Send us Feedback! - More episodes

Runtime: 52 min

Show Notes

  • Opening Song: "Transmission" by Cop Shoot Cop X Sending Radio Messages (Principles of Radio - Part One)
  • 0:00 - Barakobamamon!
  • 0:39 - Questions!
  • Naru’s VA page
  • Don Music (Row, Row, Row Your Boat)
  • Ending Song: "A La Mode" by Les Sans Culottes
  • OnR Sticker logo by AJ Martinson (@ajmartinsson) of Black Market Eagle
  • Twitter: Ani-Gamers, Oldtaku no RadioInk, Jared
  • Ink has also written for Otaku USA Magazine and The Fandom Post as well as talked about bad (and good) sports anime over at the Taiiku Podcast.
  • Jared also writes for The Electrum Edition and has written for Wave Motion Cannon.

    Filed Under

    blog comments powered by Disqus
    -->