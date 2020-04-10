Ani-Gamers Podcast Queue – Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Granblue Fantasy Versus

Since so many of our listeners are stuck at home (or working extra hours if they’re at an essential job!) due to COVID-19, we’re providing a bit of bonus content on the main feed. In this short episode, Evan and David run through their usual “Queue” segment, discussing some games they’ve been playing — specifically Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Granblue Fantasy Versus. Thanks to Patrick Sutton for editing the episode!
- Opening/Ending Song: “Blues Machine” by Scott Gratton
- Episode edited by: Patrick Sutton from The Cockpit Podcast
- Evan is playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
- David is playing Granblue Fantasy Versus.
- Evan wrote about how COVID-19 is affecting anime production for Anime News Network.
