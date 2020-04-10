Skip to main content

Ani-Gamers Podcast Queue – Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Granblue Fantasy Versus

Ferry from Granblue Fantasy Versus.

Since so many of our listeners are stuck at home (or working extra hours if they’re at an essential job!) due to COVID-19, we’re providing a bit of bonus content on the main feed. In this short episode, Evan and David run through their usual “Queue” segment, discussing some games they’ve been playing — specifically Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Granblue Fantasy Versus. Thanks to Patrick Sutton for editing the episode!

