Ani-Gamers Podcast #162 – This Right Here Is a Superb Metroid

In preparation for Metroid Dread , Evan and David review the classic SNES game Super Metroid . Plus more Evangelion box set news, the Switch bluetooth headphone update, WarioWare for the Gameboy Advance, and The Heike Story episode 1. Topics include: it’s pronounced “yee-ro-scope,” the ancient Chorizo alien race, and more dang game difficulty arguments.

Thank you to Patrick Sutton for editing this episode.

Show Notes