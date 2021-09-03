Skip to main content

Ani-Gamers Podcast #161 – Wow Cool Evangelion with Lynzee Loveridge

Mari piloting an Eva with a steering wheel controller and backing it up like a car.

In this jam-packed episode, Evan and David enlist the help of Anime News Network's Lynzee Loveridge to say farewell to all of Evangelion. That's right, it's our review of Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon a Time! Plus: the Eva Blu-ray news, The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, Link's Awakening (the Game Boy Color version), and Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance. Topics include: wow cool robot, toxic wife guys, and RIP Blue Uru.

Show Notes

