Ani-Gamers Podcast #161 – Wow Cool Evangelion with Lynzee Loveridge

In this jam-packed episode, Evan and David enlist the help of Anime News Network's Lynzee Loveridge to say farewell to all of Evangelion . That's right, it's our review of Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon a Time ! Plus: the Eva Blu-ray news, The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles , Link's Awakening (the Game Boy Color version), and Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance . Topics include: wow cool robot, toxic wife guys, and RIP Blue Uru .

Show Notes