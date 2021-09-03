Ani-Gamers Podcast #161 – Wow Cool Evangelion with Lynzee Loveridge

In this jam-packed episode, Evan and David enlist the help of Anime News Network's Lynzee Loveridge to say farewell to all of Evangelion. That's right, it's our review of Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon a Time! Plus: the Eva Blu-ray news, The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, Link's Awakening (the Game Boy Color version), and Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance. Topics include: wow cool robot, toxic wife guys, and RIP Blue Uru.
Runtime:
Show Notes
- Opening/Ending Song: “Blues Machine” by Scott Gratton
- Episode Edited by: Evan Minto
- The Queue
- Lynzee is playing The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles
- Evan is playing Link’s Awakening DX
- David is playing Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance
- Review: Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Thrice Upon a Time
- Name drops: Hideaki Anno, Gainax, Blue Uru, Death and Rebirth, End of Evangelion.
- Twitter: Evan, David, Lynzee, Ani-Gamers
- Read Lynzee’s articles on Anime News Network and watch her on The ANN Aftershow.
- David writes for Otaku USA Magazine.
- David is streaming video games every Saturday night on Twitch.
- Evan just launched a digital manga service called Azuki.